Mason City man arrested for pot, LSD, and mushrooms

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man is facing multiple drug charges after a search of his home.

Jordan Mitchell Rosenberg, 24 of Mason City is accused of two controlled substance violations, two counts of possession of a controlled substance-1st offense, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Law enforcement says it searched Rosenberg's home in the 500 block of 5th Street SE on August 26 and found four ounces of marijuana wax, 9 tetrahydrocannabinol oil vaporizer cartridges, two grams of psilocybin mushrooms, two hits of LSD, and scales and packing materials.

Rosenberg was arrested on August 9th and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $17,000 bond.