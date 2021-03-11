Mason City man arrested for over a pound of marijuana in Hancock County

CORWITH, Iowa – A Mason City man is facing a drug charge after a traffic stop in Hancock County.

Nathan Ray Veal-Cox, 20, is accused of a controlled substance violation. Law enforcement says he was stopped on Wednesday for a traffic violation while driving on State Highway 17, just south of 170th Street. Court documents state the smell of marijuana was detected and Veal-Cox admitted to smoking the drug.

Investigators say a search of Veal-Cox’ vehicle found over a pound of raw marijuana in the trunk, along with ammunition, several bundles of U.S. currency, a heat-sealing device, several bags, and an unloaded handgun. Authorities say they also found a digital scale and several other items used in selling marijuana.