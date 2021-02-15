Mason City man arrested for multiple Clear Lake burglaries, screwdriver attack

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing seven felony charges in connection to burglaries along with assaults with a screwdriver.

Richard Sigler, 56, is being held on $60,000 for a plethora of crimes.

Police said Sigler committed multiple burglaries from late January to early February.

On Feb. 2, Sigler was breaking into an attached, occupied garage when he was caught by a resident and a foot pursuit ensued on 9th St. N.

Police said Sigler used a screwdriver and struck the victim several times in the head. A second resident observed the situation and tacked the defendant before Sigler allegedly bit him in the arm and wouldn’t release his bite.

Sigler then hit the second victim in the head with the screwdriver before fleeing.

He was arrested Friday.