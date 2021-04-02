Mason City man arrested for meth and pot possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – Drug charges are filled after a Mason City man is stopped by law enforcement.

Court documents state that Kevin Lynn Nitcher, 36, was stopped in the 600 block of S Garfield Avenue in Mason City around 2 am Friday. Authorities say he was found with 22 grams of methamphetamine and a zip lock baggie of marijuana.

Nitcher has been charged with a controlled substance violation and possession of a controlled substance-3rd of subsequent offense. He was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $55,000 bond.