Mason City man arrested for intent to deliver meth

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man arrested on a valid warrant is facing felony drug charges.

Roland Thompson, 66, is being held on $50,000 bond after he was arrested Tuesday on S. Monroe Ave. and 4th St. SW.

Police said a search of his vehicle located a bag containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Thompson was in possession of 4.63 grams of men and was found with a scale and multiple little bags.

He is being held on an out-of-state warrant and a charge of intent to manufacture/deliver meth.