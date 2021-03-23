Court docs: Mason City man arrested for fleeing deputy while intoxicated

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man with a history of driving while intoxicated was arrested Monday night after he attempted to elude authorities.

McKinley Dudley, 62, was arrested for OWI-third offense and eluding.

A deputy attempted to pull Dudley over for having no taillights, but Dudley continued until authorities were able to box him in at an intersection of in the 100 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave.

A search warrant was obtained to determine Dudley's BAC after he refused a PBT test.

He's being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.