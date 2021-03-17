Mason City man arrested for felony eluding after early-morning pursuit

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony eluding charge after an early-morning pursuit.

Dean Miller, 51, was driving a GMC Sierra when a deputy attempted a traffic stop at 15th St. and S. Carolina Ave.

Miller did not stop for emergency lights and continued to elude the patrol vehicle and at least two Mason City PD vehicles.

Court documents said Miller was going more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit, was driving on the wrong side of the ride and took several turns to evade law enforcement.

Miller had two arrest warrants and has two prior convictions for eluding.