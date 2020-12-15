Mason City man arrested for eluding authorities in Worth County

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony charge after allegedly eluding authorities in Worth County.

A deputy was on patrol Monday on Highway 9 when a vehicle was clocked at 80 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone.

The vehicle reached speeds of 93 miles per hour before it pulled over.

The driver, Jeffrey Hook, 44, smelled of an alcoholic beverage and was suspected of being under the influence of narcotics, according to court documents.

He was arrested for eluding - injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony and speeding.