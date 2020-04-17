Mason City man arrested for drug and gun crimes in Hampton

HAMPTON, Iowa – A search for stolen property leads to drug and gun charges against a Mason City man.

On Thursday evening, the Hampton Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched a home in the 300 block of 5th Street SW, looking for stolen property. Officers say they found David Brian Hirsch, 64 of Mason City, in the bathroom trying to flush methamphetamine and numerous plastic baggies down the toilet.

Officers say they also found nine grams of meth in Hirsch’s possession, along with a scale, a drug pipe, and a loaded Glock 30 handgun.

Hirsch is accused of a controlled substance violation, possession of a firearm as a felon, obstructing law enforcement, failure to use a drug tax stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s being held in the Bremer County Jail on $25,000 bond.