Mason City man arrested for dealing heroin

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is accused of selling heroin to a confidential informant of law enforcement.

Robert John Murphy, 41 of Mason City, is facing three counts of controlled substance violation. Court documents state Murphy sold a total of 2.4 grams of heroin to a law enforcement informant.

Investigators say the sales occurred in September, October, and November of 2019 and all took place in Mason City. Charges were filed against Murphy on May 18 and court documents state he was arrested on May 20.