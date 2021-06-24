Mason City man arrested for breaking into an apartment before stabbing the victim

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a first-degree burglary charge in connection to a break-in and stabbing.

Nicolas Duarte, 22, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond in connection to a June 18 incident in the 400 block of N. Madison Ave.

Police said Duarte forcefully kicked open the door to an apartment while in possession of a knife and had the intent to stab the resident.

Duarte is accused of attempting to stab the victim in the chest and did stab the victim in the arm. The stabbing resulted in a serious injury.

Duarte was arrested in 2020 after smashing windows out at multiple Mason City businesses. He pled guilty to those criminal mischief charges.