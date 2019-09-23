Mason City man arrested for assault and theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and her child, then stealing the woman’s vehicle.

Erik Milton Childs, 38 of Mason City, was arrested Friday and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $15,000 bond. Law enforcement says Childs assaulted the woman he’d been living with for five years on August 25, choking her and leaving multiple scratches on her neck. Investigators say when one of the woman’s children jumped on Childs’ back to try and stop him, Childs slammed the back of his head into the child’s face. Court documents state the child suffered a swollen lump on the right side for the forehead and some minor swelling around the left eye.

Law enforcement says Childs then stole the woman’s van and drove off, telling her he was going to destroy it.

Childs has been charged with domestic abuse assault, assault causing bodily injury, and 2nd degree theft.