MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a first-degree harassment charge after allegedly threatening law enforcement.
James Stricker, 45, was arrested Saturday at 9:33 p.m. after he “threatened to commit a forcible felony by telling uniformed officer he was going to kill him.”
The alleged incident happened in the 400 block of 27th St. SW in Mason City.
Related Content
- Mason City man arrested for allegedly threatening law enforcement
- Mason City man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman
- Mason City woman arrested for allegedly bringing meth into jail
- Man charged for allegedly stealing truck from Mason City business
- Mason City man looks to start autism training for area law enforcement
- Mason City man arrested for allegedly hitting victim with car intentionally
- Mason City man, 61, arrested for allegedly sexually abusing 8-year-old
- Man arrested in Mason City snowmobile thefts
- Prostitution arrest in Mason City
- Police: Mason City man arrested after threatening to kill victim, giving fake name, running from police
Scroll for more content...