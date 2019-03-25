Clear
Mason City man arrested for allegedly threatening law enforcement

Alleged incident happened Saturday night in southwest Mason City.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 10:05 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a first-degree harassment charge after allegedly threatening law enforcement.
James Stricker, 45, was arrested Saturday at 9:33 p.m. after he “threatened to commit a forcible felony by telling uniformed officer he was going to kill him.”
The alleged incident happened in the 400 block of 27th St. SW in Mason City.

