Mason City man arrested for allegedly striking, injuring bicyclist

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a bicyclist that resulted in the hospitalization of a 62-year-old man.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Saturday night at 11:37 p.m. at 22375 Thrush Ave.

The crash, which occurred just south of Plymouth, happened when James Powell, of Mason City, was traveling southbound on his bike when he was hit by a 2010 Dodge Ram driven by 28-year-old Cody Skiye.

Powell was taken to MercyOne for his injuries.

Skiye was arrested for OWI-second offense, making a false report to law enforcement, no insurance and operating a motor vehicle too closely to a bicycle.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.