Mason City man arrested for allegedly stealing truck from gas station

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a first-degree theft charge for allegedly stealing a pickup from a gas station.

Aaron Ryerson, 49, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Authorities said he a 2019 white Chevrolet 2500 truck was at the diesel pumps at Kwik Star East when it was stolen Wednesday just after 5 p.m.

The victim ran after the truck and gave a description of the driver.

The suspect was seen driving northbound on I-35 and was stopped after a short vehicle pursuit.

Ryerson is also facing charges of eluding and driving while barred.