MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was arrested for allegedly knocking teeth out of a child's mouth.

Carree Young, 23, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of child endangerment-bodily injury.

Authorities said Young was punishing a 4-year-old child for not listening and "used physical force and struck (the) child in the mouth area knocking two of his teeth out."

He's being held on $2,000 bond.