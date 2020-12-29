Mason City man arrested for allegedly eluding trooper at more than 100 mph

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony eluding charge after he allegedly sped away from a trooper in excess of 100 miles per hour.

A state trooper attempted to pull over Jessie Timmons, 20, on Monday morning at Highway 122 and Kingbird Ave.

When the trooper activated emergency lights and sirens, Timmons fled at a high rate of speed.

“The defendant made statements about trying to elude this trooper and driving 110 miles per hour after seeing this trooper,” court documents state.

Timmons failed field-sobriety tests and told authorities he had used marijuana earlier in the day.