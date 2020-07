MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony burglary charge after he allegedly broke into an apartment Tuesday night.

Joseph Vonhagen, 42, allegedly entered the location in the 700 block of N. Federal Ave. while the resident was gone but guests were sleeping in the apartment.

Court documents state Vonhagen stole medication from the residence.

He is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.