Mason City man arrested for January robbery

MASON CITY, Iowa – An arrest has been made for a winter robbery in Mason City.

Dalles Benjamin Dodge, 43, is charged with one count of second-degree robbery.

The criminal complaint states that Dodge forced his way into a home in the 400 block of East State Street on January 29, damaging the door. Dodge is accused of then stealing items from the home while the homeowner was assaulted by another person.

The criminal complaint was filed Tuesday and Dodge was arrested on Thursday. Online court records do not list any charges filed against the person who allegedly assaulted the homeowner.