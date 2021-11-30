Mason City man arrested for Charles City robbery

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is arrested for a summer robbery in Floyd County.

Samuel Frank Dight, 27, is charged with second-degree robbery. Court documents state that on July 27, Dight was in the 500 block of Allison Street in Charles City and struck someone in the face with his hand. Investigators say the blow caused pain and bruising and occurred while Dight was trying to steal money or property from his victim.

A criminal complaint against Dight was filed on July 28. He was arrested Monday in Mason City and was booked into the Floyd County Jail on $10,000 bond.