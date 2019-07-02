Clear

Mason City man arrested following alleged death threat outside MercyOne-North Iowa

King James

A Mason City man is facing a first-degree harassment charge in connection to an alleged incident at MercyOne-North Iowa Medical Center.

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a first-degree harassment charge in connection to an alleged incident at MercyOne-North Iowa Medical Center.

King James, 29, was arrested on a warrant Monday in the 500 block of N. Delaware Ave.

Police said late Sunday night, James followed the victim from her place of work to the parking lot of Mercy and told the victim he was going to “shoot and kill her,” according to court documents.

James was sentenced to up to two years in prison in 2017 in connectional to multiple crimes. In those cases, James was accused of assault on a health care provider and was also accused of assault on a jailer. 

