MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony burglary charge for allegedly using a ladder to get into a second-story balcony.

Derek Trca, 41, is accused of climbing onto the balcony of an apartment at 550 N. Kentucky Ave. (Key Apartments) just after 2 a.m. Monday and shaking and rattling the sliding door.

Police said Trca was found lying on the balcony porch and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

He's being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.