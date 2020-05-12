Mason City man arrested after stolen motorcycle chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is being held on $15,000 bond after a stolen motorcycle chase late Monday afternoon.

Lucas Lloyd Heilskov, 37 of Mason City, is charged with 2nd degree theft, eluding, drug possession-3rd or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license.

Authorities say Heilskov was seen a little after 5 pm Monday riding a stolen motorcycle on 12th Street NW in Mason City. Court documents state a marked law enforcement vehicle turned on its lights and siren and tried to pull Heilskov over but he sped away, doing 60 to 65 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone.

Authorities say Heilskov was caught in the 1200 block of North Jefferson Avenue about 20 minutes later. Law enforcement says he was found with a glass drug pipe, small plastic baggies, two marijuana grinders containing drug residue, and that some marijuana was also located in the same area as Heilskov.

Court documents state Heilskov has five previous convictions for drug-related offenses.