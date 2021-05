MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is being held on $40,000 bond after he was arrested on multiple drug charges.

George Higgins, 24, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a search warrant that was served July 23 in the 1600 block of 6th Pl. SE.

Authorities said Higgings was in possession of LSD (more than 10 dosage units), ecstasy, marijuana and an unloaded handgun.

He's facing charges of controlled substance violations, failure to affix a tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.