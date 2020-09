MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man wanted on a warrant was taken into custody Thursday night after he fled from police.

Joshua Wicklund was stopped by a uniformed officer at 1st St. NW and N. Monroe Ave. and was informed about a warrant for his arrest. Wicklund then ran and continued to not comply with officers, and an officer ultimately suffered an ankle injury.

Wicklund was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He's being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.