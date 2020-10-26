Mason City man arrested after fleeing police at high speeds on city streets

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing multiple traffic charges after he allegedly fled from officers at speeds of more than 60 miles per hour on in-town streets.

Jeremy Mulford, 40, is facing charges of eluding and multiple traffic violations in connection to a pursuit early Saturday morning.

According to court documents, Mulford was missing a headlight in a 2000 Saturn LS when police attempted to pulled him over at 17th St. and S. Federal Ave.

That's when he fled at 50 miles per hour on S. Carolina Ave. before going more than 60 miles per hour on East State St. before he reached speeds of more than 80 miles per hour on 12th St. NE.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle at 320th St. and Thrush Ave. but was located a short time later in a campground. The vehicle was missing a tire.

Mulford and another male were found a short time later hiding in an empty camper.