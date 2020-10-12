Mason City man arrested after dispute over trash turns physical

MASON CITY, Iowa - A dispute over trash bags resulted in felony charges being filed after a man was hit in the head with an object.

Joseph Upshaw, 51, of Mason City, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a charge of willful injury and $10,000 bond.

A verbal altercation over the trash bins turned physical after the victim allegedly took Joseph's trash and threw it in his yard.

While the victim was walking back to his residence, he was struck in the head by Joseph with a blunt object, court documents state.

The victim had a "substantial gash/laceration" and was advised he be taken to the hospital for staples.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of 1st St. NE.