MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man was arrested Tuesday morning after he allegedly crashed a vehicle into a house with a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

Authorities said it happened at 2:44 a.m. at 12th St. and N. Pierce Ave. when Zachary Miller, 21, struck the house with a van.

He was found walking near the scene and admitted to drinking hard liquor, according to court documents. His blood-alcohol level following the crash was .250. The legal limit is .08.