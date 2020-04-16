Mason City man arrested after car chase ends in a field

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A Mason City man is facing multiple charges after a car chase Wednesday that ended in a field.

Law enforcement says Lewy Lee Curtiss, 49, was seen speeding south on Highway 65, north of B-20, with a covered rear license plate and a non-working rear brake light. An officer tried to pull Curtiss over a little after 4 pm and says Curtiss refused to stop, pulled into Van Horn Storage, went around a storage building and then went back toward Highway 65, going around other vehicles in the driveway.

Law enforcement says Curtiss was pursued across Highway 65 and into a field, where he finally stopped.

Court documents state Curtiss was cuffed and, because he has no left foot, he was placed in a wheelchair and then into a Mason City police car. Law enforcement says Curtiss appeared to be under the influence of drugs with bloodshot and dilated eyes and could not perform any field sobriety tests. Officers say a scale with residue on it was visible in his vehicle.

Curtiss was taken to the Cerro Gordo Jail where court documents state he took a breath test that showed 0% alcohol but refused to provide a urine sample. Officers who searched the field where Curtiss was arrested say they found about two ounces of methamphetamine and a drug pipe along vehicle tracks through the field.

Curtiss has been charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, OWI-1st offense, eluding, possession of a fake drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, failure to maintain a registration plate, failure to provide proof of insurance, and driving without a license.