Mason City man arrested after alleged burglary, knife threat

A Mason City man with a lengthy domestic abuse history was arrested Wednesday on charges of felony domestic abuse, burglary and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 10:34 AM

Charles Robinson, 38, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail without bond.

He was arrested Wednesday in connection to an alleged incident Jan. 2 where authorities said he violated a no-contact order, held a woman down and threatened her with a knife. 

Robinson allegedly then took a vehicle from the home.

He was also arrested for felony domestic abuse in June of 2019.

Robinson was convicted of domestic abuse in 2013 in Kossuth County and in 2017 in Cerro Gordo County.

