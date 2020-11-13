Mason City man arrested after Floyd County chase and crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – A Mason City man is jailed after a car chase through Floyd County ends with a crash.

Jordan Nicholas Pohlman, 29, is facing charges of 2nd degree theft and eluding. Court documents state a Nora Springs police officer saw Pohlman driving a reportedly stolen pickup truck Thursday. The officer says he activated his lights and siren but Pohlman sped away, going 25 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Authorities say several other law enforcement officers then joined in a pursuit around Floyd County which ended when Pohlman crashed into an electrical pole.

Investigators say upon his arrest, Pohlman admitted to stealing the pickup early Wednesday morning. Court documents state the truck held many hunting items, including a bow, bringing the estimated value of the stolen property to $7,600.