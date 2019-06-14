Mason City man accused of violent outburst in Worth County

FERTILE, Iowa – A Mason City man is jailed over what Worth County authorities describe as a violent confrontation with his girlfriend’s mother.

Dartyian Adari McKnight, 28, is charged with 2nd degree burglary and 3rd degree criminal mischief. He was booked into the Worth County Jail at 3:45 pm Thursday and is being held on $5,000 bond.

According to the criminal complaint, McKnight showed up at the Fertile home of his girlfriend’s mother at 3 am Tuesday, shoved his way into the apartment, pushed a man inside up against a refrigerator, and knocked off his eyeglasses. McKnight then reportedly grabbed his girlfriend’s mother by the throat, shoved her across the room and up against a wall, and choked her.

Authorities say the victims describe McKnight as yelling he was going to hurt or kill them. He also reportedly kicked a TV, broke a lamp, and broke a shelf in the living room area.