Clear

Mason City man accused of violent outburst in Worth County

Dartyian McKnight Dartyian McKnight

Arrested Thursday for burglary and criminal mischief.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 10:53 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FERTILE, Iowa – A Mason City man is jailed over what Worth County authorities describe as a violent confrontation with his girlfriend’s mother.

Dartyian Adari McKnight, 28, is charged with 2nd degree burglary and 3rd degree criminal mischief. He was booked into the Worth County Jail at 3:45 pm Thursday and is being held on $5,000 bond.

According to the criminal complaint, McKnight showed up at the Fertile home of his girlfriend’s mother at 3 am Tuesday, shoved his way into the apartment, pushed a man inside up against a refrigerator, and knocked off his eyeglasses. McKnight then reportedly grabbed his girlfriend’s mother by the throat, shoved her across the room and up against a wall, and choked her.

Authorities say the victims describe McKnight as yelling he was going to hurt or kill them. He also reportedly kicked a TV, broke a lamp, and broke a shelf in the living room area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Tracking more rain today and for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vacant home catches fire in Freeborn County

Image

Austin baseball advances to 3A Semifinals

Image

Hayfield vs. Sacred Heart

Image

Wheelchair Sports Camp

Image

Getting a ticket isn't so bad!

Image

Delivering hope to Ronald McDonald House

Image

Avoid the summer slide

Image

Zumbro River Watershed plan released

Image

Home safety kits

Image

Tornado cleanup at the fairgrounds

Community Events