Mason City man accused of threatening 9-month-old baby with pocket knife

Connor Tvedt

A Mason City man is facing a child endangerment charge for allegedly holding a pocket knife to a baby’s head.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 10:15 AM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 10:31 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a child endangerment charge for allegedly holding a pocket knife to a baby’s head.

Connor Tvedt, 20, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond for an alleged incident Thursday night on 9th St. NW.

Authorities said Tvedt picked up a 9-month old baby during an argument, opened a folding pocket knife and threatened to cut the baby.

Tvedt is also facing a domestic abuse charge for allegedly grabbing and choking a woman that same night.

