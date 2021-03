MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing nearly $5,000 from a retailer.

Jonathan Patterson, 32, was arrested after cash shortages were found at Mills Fleet Farm.

According to court documents, employees observed Patterson stealing money on four different occasions. The total amount taken from Feb. 2 to March 8 was $4,780.

Patterson did admit to the theft, documents state.