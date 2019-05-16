Clear

Mason City man accused of stealing golf cart

Eugene Sikora

When the golf cart was recovered on May 8, the ignition switch had been removed.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 8:59 AM
Updated: May. 14, 2019 9:00 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man accused of stealing a golf cart is facing a second-degree theft charge.

Eugene Sikora, 33, was booked Monday into the Cerro Gordo County Jail and is being held on $5,000 bond.

Sikora is accused of stealing the golf cart, valued at $1,500, from the 1000 block of East State St. and driving it to 934 N. Jackson Ave. on May 7.

“The defendant stated that he was asked by another subject to pick up the golf cart and bring it,” the criminal complaint states. “The defendant stated that he took the golf cart and brought it to 934 N. Jackson Ave. in Mason City as he was asked.”

When the golf cart was recovered on May 8, the ignition switch had been removed.

Sikora was accused in March of delivering meth to a CI in Mason City.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Self defense & sex trafficking

Image

Light it up blue for police

Image

Mason City ride of silence

Image

Community gardens in Rochester

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

SAW: DREW COPLEY

Community Events