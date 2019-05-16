Mason City man accused of stealing golf cart

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man accused of stealing a golf cart is facing a second-degree theft charge.

Eugene Sikora, 33, was booked Monday into the Cerro Gordo County Jail and is being held on $5,000 bond.

Sikora is accused of stealing the golf cart, valued at $1,500, from the 1000 block of East State St. and driving it to 934 N. Jackson Ave. on May 7.

“The defendant stated that he was asked by another subject to pick up the golf cart and bring it,” the criminal complaint states. “The defendant stated that he took the golf cart and brought it to 934 N. Jackson Ave. in Mason City as he was asked.”

When the golf cart was recovered on May 8, the ignition switch had been removed.

Sikora was accused in March of delivering meth to a CI in Mason City.