MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing a car from a rental location.

Eric Lee, 43, was arrested on a warrant dating back to June.

Lee is accused of stealing a 2019 Hyundai from 2441 4th St. SE.

“The defendant had keys and had ordered a key FOB for the same vehicle that he was in possession of when he was stopped,” court documents state.

He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.