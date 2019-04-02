Clear
Mason City man accused of stabbing five changes his plea

Raul Millares Arias Raul Millares Arias

Trial had been scheduled to begin in June.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 5:09 PM
Updated: Apr. 2, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stabbing five people in a bar is changing his plea.

Raul Millares Arias, 39 of Mason City, is now entering an Alford plea to five counts of willful injury resulting in serious injury and one count of going armed with intent. He was arrested on July 4, 2018, after law enforcement said he stabbed four men and one woman at the “Place2B” in Mason City.

Police say the victims were stabbed in the neck and back but none of the wounds were life-threatening.

Millares Aria had initially pleaded not guilty and court documents indicated he intended to rely on defenses of intoxication and diminished responsibility. His trial had been set to begin on June 4.

By entering an Alford plea, however, Millares Arias does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial and agrees to accept sentencing.

No sentencing date has been set but court documents indicate that Millares Arias could receive 25 years or more in prison as a result of this plea deal.

