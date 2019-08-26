Clear
Mason City man accused of spray painting downtown businesses

A man accused of spray painting and writing on walls of various Mason City downtown businesses has been arrested.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019
MASON CITY, Iowa - A man accused of spray painting and writing on walls of various Mason City downtown businesses has been arrested.

Police said Bill Grouette, 36, was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree criminal mischief.

Grouette is suspected of property damage throughout the month of August.

Any businesses or property owners with damage are encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department.

Grouette was captured on Dollar General surveillance causing the damage, according to court documents.

He’s accused of property damage totaling $2,418.65 at four locations: Dollar General, Music Man Apartments, the old Shopko building and Atlas Storage.

