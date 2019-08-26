MASON CITY, Iowa - A man accused of spray painting and writing on walls of various Mason City downtown businesses has been arrested.
Police said Bill Grouette, 36, was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree criminal mischief.
Grouette is suspected of property damage throughout the month of August.
Any businesses or property owners with damage are encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department.
Grouette was captured on Dollar General surveillance causing the damage, according to court documents.
He’s accused of property damage totaling $2,418.65 at four locations: Dollar General, Music Man Apartments, the old Shopko building and Atlas Storage.
Related Content
- Mason City man accused of spray painting downtown businesses
- Mason City man accused of sex crime
- Mason City man accused of selling drugs
- Mason City man accused of weekend assault
- Mason City man accused of check forgery
- Mason City man accused of kidnapping
- Children's museum coming to downtown Mason City
- Another snag in Mason City's downtown development
- New life for downtown Mason City hotel
- Customers support small businesses in Mason City