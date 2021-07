MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal over sex abuse is still sending a North Iowa man to prison.

Lamont Deon Flowers Moore, 26 of Mason City, was accused of third-degree sexual abuse for allegedly having sex with a woman in February 2020 who did not consent or “provide conscious permission to perform the sex act.”

Moore pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He’s been sentenced to five years in prison and must sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry.