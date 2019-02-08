Mason City man accused of selling meth to a cooperating individual

MASON CITY, Iowa - A man accused of selling methamphetamine to cooperating individual is facing a felony drug charge.
Brett Wetter, 43, of Mason City, is accused of delivering meth to a CI under the control of a deputy/investigator with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department in August of 2018.
Authorities say the transaction occurred on South Federal Ave. in Mason City.
Wetter was picked up Thursday on the warrant.
