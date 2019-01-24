Police: 45-minute foot chase results in man arrested for allegedly beating man, robbing 2 people

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony charge for allegedly robbing and assaulting people were walking down the street after being taken into custody after a 45-minute foot chase.

Jacob Mills, 25, has been charged with second-degree robbery for an alleged incident at 14th St. NW and N. Washington Ave. on Jan. 19.

Police said two people were walking when Mills approached them and demanded they empty their pockets. One of the victims allegedly gave Mills a cell phone before it was smashed on the ground.

Mills also allegedly demanded their backpacks and told them to get into a car.

“Once in the car, Mills began asking questions and punching him in the face,” the criminal complaint states.

Police say the victim attempted to run away but Mills grabbed him by the hood, took him to the ground and began choking and punching him. Mills then left the scene, according to police.

Mills was also charged with interference with official acts as he fled from a deputy’s traffic stop and led law enforcement on a 45-minute foot chase late Wednesday night. It happened in the field/woods near the 1700 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Mills was arrested in 2018 for allegedly intentionally hitting someone with a car.