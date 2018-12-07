Clear

Mason City man accused of kidnapping

Kristofer Voigt Kristofer Voigt

Woman reported missing in early November.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 12:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man has been charged in the case of a woman who went missing in early November.

Kristofer Warren Voigt, 38 of Mason City is accused of 1st degree burglary, 2nd degree kidnapping, 1st degree harassment, and assault while participating in a felony.

Authorities say Voigt broke into a home in the 200 block of Park Street in Lake Mills on November 7. Court documents state Voigt was armed with a knife and a gun, assaulted a woman inside the home, then abducted her. He’s accused of taking the woman to another home in Lake Mills, then to an apartment, and then to Mason City.

Investigators say the woman stated Voigt repeatedly threatened to kill her.

Winnebago County authorities initially asked for the public’s help in locating the woman.

For previous coverage of this story, click here and here.

Voigt is also accused of helping to steal a jet skit in Clear Lake. More information on that case is available here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 4°
Clouds will take their time to exit with some very cold air right behind.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Morning's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Helping a family in need

Image

Warming shelter open

Image

Students prepare for first job interview

Image

Rezoning concerns

Image

Designs Revealed for Veterans Home

Image

Giving Your Best: December Volunteer of the Month

Image

Honoring Volunteer Firefighters

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Local ceremony honors George H.W. Bush

Community Events