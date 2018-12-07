Mason City man accused of kidnapping

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man has been charged in the case of a woman who went missing in early November.

Kristofer Warren Voigt, 38 of Mason City is accused of 1st degree burglary, 2nd degree kidnapping, 1st degree harassment, and assault while participating in a felony.

Authorities say Voigt broke into a home in the 200 block of Park Street in Lake Mills on November 7. Court documents state Voigt was armed with a knife and a gun, assaulted a woman inside the home, then abducted her. He’s accused of taking the woman to another home in Lake Mills, then to an apartment, and then to Mason City.

Investigators say the woman stated Voigt repeatedly threatened to kill her.

Winnebago County authorities initially asked for the public’s help in locating the woman.

For previous coverage of this story, click here and here.

Voigt is also accused of helping to steal a jet skit in Clear Lake. More information on that case is available here.