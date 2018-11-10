Clear

Mason City man accused of holding knife to woman's throat, leaving laceration

Carl Brown

A Mason City man is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail after allegedly holding a knife to a woman’s throat and leaving a laceration.

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 1:57 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City man is being held in the Cerro Gordo Co. Jail after allegedly holding a knife to a woman’s throat and leaving a laceration.
Carl Brown, 26, is facing a domestic abuse assault charge after an incident at 2423 S. Taft Ave. on Wednesday.
Brown is accused of putting the knife to the victim’s throat before strangling her after she tried to leave the residence, according to court documents.
Police said the incident stemmed from an argument the two people had. He is being held on $5,000 bond.

