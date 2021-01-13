Mason City man accused of holding gun to woman's head, demanding money

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is accused of holding a handgun to a woman's head and demanding she writes him a check for $50,000 or he would kill her.

Anthony Moore, 27, is facing charges of felony extortion and domestic abuse in connection to an alleged incident in the 1600 block of 6th St. SW.

According to court documents, Moore became upset and took a handgun that belonged to the victim. He then allegedly put the gun to her head and demanded the money.

Moore admitted to the incident to officers, documents state.