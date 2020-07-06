Mason City man accused of holding gun to a woman's head

MASON CITY, Iowa - A 29-year-old Mason City is man is facing multiple domestic abuse charges after he allegedly held a handgun to a woman’s head.

Pablo Rubalcava is facing charges of false imprisonment and multiple counts of domestic abuse after taking a woman to the basement of a home and placing a gun to her head.

The man allegedly told the victim the woman was “going to die”

The victim was also hit in the head and caused her to black out and possible suffered a broken arm, court documents state.