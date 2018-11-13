Mason City man accused of harboring a runaway

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man accused of harboring a local runaway and allegedly trying to get her to jump on a train is being charged in Cerro Gordo County.
David Vogelpohl, 21, was arrested on a charge of harboring a runaway against the wishes of a parent for his alleged role in assisting/helping a runway. He was taken into custody in Nebraska, according to Mason City police, and is being held on $5,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County jail.
According to court documents, a 15-year-old female ran away from home and Vogelpohl claimed to have no knowledge of her disappearance.
On Oct. 17-18, authorities say Vogelpohl was identified and spoke with law enforcement from Clarke and Warren counties on three occasions. Each time, a young female later confirmed to be the girl was with him. Authorities say she appeared scared and gave a false name.
“A diner employee reported overhearing Vogelpohl begging (the girl) to jump on a train with him to get to Kansas City,” court documents state.
