Mason City man accused of harboring a runaway

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man accused of harboring a local runaway and allegedly trying to get her to jump on a train is being charged in Cerro Gordo County.

David Vogelpohl, 21, was arrested on a charge of harboring a runaway against the wishes of a parent for his alleged role in assisting/helping a runway. He was taken into custody in Nebraska, according to Mason City police, and is being held on $5,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County jail.

According to court documents, a 15-year-old female ran away from home and Vogelpohl claimed to have no knowledge of her disappearance.

On Oct. 17-18, authorities say Vogelpohl was identified and spoke with law enforcement from Clarke and Warren counties on three occasions. Each time, a young female later confirmed to be the girl was with him. Authorities say she appeared scared and gave a false name.

“A diner employee reported overhearing Vogelpohl begging (the girl) to jump on a train with him to get to Kansas City,” court documents state.

Vogelpohl is being held on $5,000 bond.