Mason City man accused of fleeing Clear Lake police Monday on motorcycle

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a bevy of traffic charges after allegedly eluding police early Monday morning.

Crisstian Jacobs, 19, is facing multiple speed-related charges, eluding, failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to obey a traffic control device after police said he eluded police on a motorcycle.

At 4:43 a.m., officers tried to stop a motorcycle before it accelerated at a high rate of speed after turning on to Highway 18. Jacobs allegedly continued to elude officers and turned on McIntosh Rd. before fleeing into Clear Lake.