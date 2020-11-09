Mason City man accused of firing gun after forcing way into apartment

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing first-degree burglary charges after he allegedly entered a structure with force before firing a gun.

Norance Reyerson, 58, of Mason City, is being held on $10,000 bond in connection to an incident Saturday night in the 400 block of East State St.

Police said Reyerson physically pushed the victim outside the door as he tried to push his way into the apartment.

Reyerson allegedly said "he has something" for the victim and reached down for an object. When the apartment door then closed, the victim heard a loud bang and officers discovered a shot from a weapon had been fired and the bullet did lodge in the structure.