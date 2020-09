MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing a welder before selling it.

Dustin Baltierra, 34, was booked Thursday into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Police said between Aug. 12-13, he took possession of a Miller 212 Auto Set Mig welder valued at $2,800 from the 600 block of 6th Pl. SE.

Baltierra then sold the welder and later admitted to the theft in a police interview, court records state.