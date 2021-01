MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony burglary charge for allegedly breaking into a car wash.

Jackie Reich, 33, was booked Thursday into the Cerro Gordo County Jail and is being held on $5,000 bond.

Reich is accused of entered locked areas of Laser Wash (500 1st St. NW) and causing property damage of more than $1,000.

He’s accused of committing theft of items valued between $1,000 and $10,000 in November of 2020.